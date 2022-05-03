Paris Police searching for home invasion suspect

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are searching for a suspect after a home invasion Friday morning.

Officers said a man entered a home in the 300 block of SW 25th St at 8:57 a.m. on April 29, 2022.

The victim reported to officers that that an unknown male entered the residence through the unlocked front door and grabbed her, but she was able to get away from the male and ran outside.

Officer said the suspect then attempted to drag her back into the residence, but was unable to, and then fled the scene.

Paris Police said the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.