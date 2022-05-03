Pedestrian in Gordonville hit and run identified

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian was taken to Texoma Medical Center on Sunday after being struck by a car.

25-year-old, Matthew Albert was in the eastbound lane on FM 901 west of Womack Street, when he was struck by a vehicle right before 12:30 Sunday Morning.

The vehicle left the scene, and the pedestrian was transported to TMC with incapacitating injuries.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the scene.

