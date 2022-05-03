Texoma Local
Pedestrian in Gordonville hit and run identified

Pedestrian identified in Gordonville hit and run over the weekend
Pedestrian identified in Gordonville hit and run over the weekend(MGN)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian was taken to Texoma Medical Center on Sunday after being struck by a car.

25-year-old, Matthew Albert was in the eastbound lane on FM 901 west of Womack Street, when he was struck by a vehicle right before 12:30 Sunday Morning.

The vehicle left the scene, and the pedestrian was transported to TMC with incapacitating injuries.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the scene.

