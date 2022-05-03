Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento and that it was gang-related violence. Prosecutors charged three men with murder Tuesday, according to officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three alleged gang members were charged with murder Tuesday in the slaying of three women fatally shot in a gun battle that rocked California’s capital city a month ago.

Prosecutors say the shootout that erupted before dawn on April 3 in downtown Sacramento was a result of a feud between two rival gangs and their allies.

The Sacramento County district attorney says at least five people opened fire. Six people were killed in the bloodshed, including three alleged gang members who were involved in the shootout.

A dozen more people were wounded — two of whom are also alleged gang members and are now charged in the violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Eisenhower Parkway near South Fannin Avenue just after 2:00 Sunday morning.
Woman ejected, killed in crash in Denison
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
A Sanger man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for his third DWI conviction.
Sanger man gets 34 years in prison after third DWI
A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor wanted for embezzlement, grand larceny
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins

Latest News

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
A Louisville school bus overturned on a local highway Tuesday morning, sending all students to...
‘It was scary’: 21 students sent to hospital after school bus overturns on highway
A mother shares her experience in the shortage, a national breast milk bank weighs in on the...
Baby formula shortage hits Texoma
A rendering of the new Chickasaw Youth Club which broke ground on Tuesday.
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground on new Ardmore youth club
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit with Dunkin' over spilled coffee.
Dunkin’ lawsuit: Woman suing on claims of severe burns after drive-thru coffee spill