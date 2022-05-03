Texoma Local
Severe Storms and Flood Threat for Wed-Wed. Night

A significant risk for a tornado or two as well
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Dense cloud cover and a cool northeasterly flow kept Tuesday’s highs about 20 degrees below average for early May. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight and a few light showers or low-end thunderstorms are possible toward morning. Severe weather is unlikely tonight.

It’s a different picture for Wednesday as a deep upper low, strong Gulf inflow, and another cold front bring a significant outbreak of severe weather. All types of dangerous weather will be on the table, including tornadoes. The maximum threat for tornadoes appears to be mid-afternoon Wednesday through about 10 pm Wednesday evening. After that, a squall line is expected to sweep across Texoma late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially over southern Oklahoma where a Flood Watch is in effect 6 am Wednesday through noon Thursday.

The cold front passes and rain cuts off by noon Thursday; a dramatic pattern shift spells hot and windy as an upper ridge replaces the recent parade of upper lows. Highs of 90 degrees or better are in the forecast beginning Saturday and well into next week.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: 60% Rain or thunderstorms

Wednesday night: 90% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 60% Showers/storms morning

Friday: Sunny

Saturday:  Sunny and hot

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Sunny, windy and hot

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

