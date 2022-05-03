Texoma Local
Sherman working toward water system improvements

By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Monday night Sherman City Council took the next steps in making major improvements to its water facilities.

“With the addition of Texas Instruments we’re gonna need a lot more capacity in our sewage treatment facilities and our water treatment facilities,” said Josh Stevenson, Sherman city councilman.

Four resolutions were passed Monday. To consider contracts with companies to design the water treatment plant expansion, the Shepherd 2 million gallon water tower.

“With so much development down on the southern part of town around 1417, we felt like we needed more elevated water storage there,” said Stevenson.

And the Lake Texoma pump station expansion.

“We’re doing a study to see how much can we turn them up, how much volume can we get through them, and do we need to replace them with newer or better pumps,” said Stevenson.

The fourth resolution, a professional study on how to improve Post Oak sewer main lines. Stevenson said these projects are to compensate for growth coming to south Sherman like the Bel Air and Shepherd Crossing developments.

“We’re using those tax dollars to sort of really soup up our system and make sure that it’s better for everybody across the city,” said Stevenson.

The city initially expected these projects to take years, but with Texas Instruments moving up construction on their $30 billion Sherman facility, these projects need to be completed sooner.

“Well I think there’s a lot of potential for improvements. And if we can use this incredible blessing that is Texas Instruments coming here, in order to improve the systems that serve everyone in this city then that’s a great opportunity and I think we should take it,” said Stevenson.

