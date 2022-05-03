Texoma Local
Severe Weather Returns Wednesday Through Thursday AM

Wednesday evening could get quite busy for Texoma.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brian Briggs
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Severe thunderstorms rolled through last night into early morning, with some hail and wind damage reported across southern Oklahoma. We are now on the back side of our cold front and will be dealing with cool, cloudy conditions today. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 60′s, with some northerly winds at 10 to 20.

Our cold front lifts through Texoma as a warm front by tomorrow morning, renewing a low chance for severe weather. We see a break in the action through the day, but start to feel the effects of an area of low pressure towards our northwest, which will enhance an area ahead of strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon/evening.

These storms have the capability to be discrete supercells; with plenty of ingredients in place, large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible all across Texoma. Best timing for this will be Wednesday evening.

Storms will congeal into a large complex, eventually being pushed by an additional line of showers and storms that will develop along another cold front that will move through Thursday. These storms will offer a lower tornado threat and higher damaging wind threat.

We get a break from the severe weather for a couple days, as Mother’s Day weekend should be sunny and windy, and rather hot with highs near 90 Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cool

Wednesday: 60% Showers, storms, severe possible

Wednesday night: 90% Thunderstorms, severe possible

Thursday: 60% Showers/storms morning, severe possible

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny, windy

Sunday: Windy and hot

Monday: 20% Rain/thunderstorms

Brian Briggs

Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

