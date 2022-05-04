Texoma Local
Baby formula shortage hits Texoma

A mother shares her experience in the shortage, a national breast milk bank weighs in on the shortage.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Another shortage as a result of supply chain issues, but this one detrimental to infants’ lives.

“We’ve had to switch formula going on three times now,” said Cassie Rivette, a Texoma mother.

Rivette has three children, one being 9-months-old, and is nanny to three other kids. She’s no stranger to the baby formula shortage.

“My son is on a hypoallergenic formula so like he can only have that specific kind so it’s pretty hard. And then their son is on a formula as well that they’re having a hard time finding,” said Rivette.

Supply chain delays aren’t the only culprit. In February 2022, Similac, Alimuntum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas were recalled for possible contamination of Cronobacter, a potentially fatal infection.

“Being a parent is really hard and you’re faced with lots of different choices. The experts including the American Academy of Pediatrics encourages breastfeeding as the golden standard,” said Lindsay Groff, Executive Director of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA).

HMBANA accredits non profit donor banks across the U.S. and Canada. They primarily supply breast milk to sick and vulnerable babies.

“When mother’s own milk or parent’s own milk is not available donor milk is the next best thing,” said Groff.

But some parents need to rely heavily on formulas. The FDA and the American Academy of Pediatrics said making homemade infant formula could lead to health risks like insufficient or excessive nutrients or illness.

“As a mom it looks like crying in the formula aisle at Walmart or whatever store that I’m trying to go to just wondering how I’m going to feed my child,” said Rivette.

The best way to find alternatives is to turn to the professionals to help try new brands or take alternate routes.

“Reach out to the baby’s doctor to see if they feel donor milk would be the right call and the right substitute at this time. And you can contact your local milk bank to learn more,” said Groff.

If you want to learn more about the Human Milk Banking Association of North America, how to receive or give donations, visit their website here.

