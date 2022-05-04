Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Body of missing swimmer recovered in Red River

Troopers recovered the body of Zachery Heil, 18, Wednesday in the Red River in Bryan County.
Troopers recovered the body of Zachery Heil, 18, Wednesday in the Red River in Bryan County.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADE, Okla. (KXII) - The body of the 18-year-old who went missing while swimming with friends at the Red River Sunday was recovered Wednesday.

Oklahoma troopers said they found Zachery Asher Heil, 18, of Bennington, in about ten feet of water roughly two miles from where the group was swimming just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the trooper’s report, Heil attempted to cross the river south of Wade Sunday afternoon, became distressed and called for help, and went under and never resurfaced.

Heil was a senior at Rock Creek High School in Bokchito.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Texas teachers could have a new certification exam as long as SBOE takes no action in June
Continuing coverage: How edTPA becoming the new certification exam could affect future teachers
City and school elections are this Saturday in Texas, and one Denison city councilman will face...
Denison city councilman facing three challengers in city election
Know where to shelter before the storm hits, emergency management says
Know where to shelter before the storm hits, emergency management says
Hugo man arrested after verbal altercation at tire shop leads to pickaxe being thrown, shots...
Hugo man arrested after altercation at tire shop leads to shooting