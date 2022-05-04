Body of missing swimmer recovered in Red River

WADE, Okla. (KXII) - The body of the 18-year-old who went missing while swimming with friends at the Red River Sunday was recovered Wednesday.

Oklahoma troopers said they found Zachery Asher Heil, 18, of Bennington, in about ten feet of water roughly two miles from where the group was swimming just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the trooper’s report, Heil attempted to cross the river south of Wade Sunday afternoon, became distressed and called for help, and went under and never resurfaced.

Heil was a senior at Rock Creek High School in Bokchito.

