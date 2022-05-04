Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Caddo completes the softball sweep with 2A slow-pitch championship

Caddo-Ripley Softball State Championship
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - After winning the state softball championship in the fall, the Caddo Lady Bruins returned to Oklahoma City to win the slow-pitch championship as well.

Caddo beat Ripley in the championship game, 18-8, in what proved to be a dominant day on the field for the Lady Bruins. They beat Bennington, 15-3 in the semifinals after beating Cyril in the quarterfinal round.

The win for Caddo gives the Lady Bruins their first slow-pitch title, just a few months after gaining their first fastpitch title.

“It feels amazing,” outfielder Jaycie Nichols said. “There’s not better feeling, especially doing it in two years. There’s no other feeling.”

“This bunch is something special,” Caddo head coach Dustin McKay said. “I tell them all the time they should thank their blessings everyday that they get to hang out with each other. They’re just so tight. They’re the best of friends.”

“We’re really close together,” outfielder Jordyn Nichols said. “We’re like a family, we do everything together. It feels really good. It’s a really good feeling.”

Caddo has plenty to look forward to. With only one senior on the team, the Lady Bruins figure to be a force in Oklahoma City in future seasons.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Eisenhower Parkway near South Fannin Avenue just after 2:00 Sunday morning.
Woman ejected, killed in crash in Denison
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
A Sanger man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for his third DWI conviction.
Sanger man gets 34 years in prison after third DWI
A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor wanted for embezzlement, grand larceny
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins

Latest News

Turner-Lookeba Sickles Softball State Championship
Turner wins class A state slow pitch championship
Tushka-Morrison Softball State Semifinals
Tushka-Morrison Softball State Semifinals
Caddo-Bennington Softball State Semifinals
Caddo-Bennington Softball State Semifinals
Turner-Whitesboro Softball State Semifinals
Turner-Whitesboro Softball State Semifinals