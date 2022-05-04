Caddo completes the softball sweep with 2A slow-pitch championship

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - After winning the state softball championship in the fall, the Caddo Lady Bruins returned to Oklahoma City to win the slow-pitch championship as well.

Caddo beat Ripley in the championship game, 18-8, in what proved to be a dominant day on the field for the Lady Bruins. They beat Bennington, 15-3 in the semifinals after beating Cyril in the quarterfinal round.

The win for Caddo gives the Lady Bruins their first slow-pitch title, just a few months after gaining their first fastpitch title.

“It feels amazing,” outfielder Jaycie Nichols said. “There’s not better feeling, especially doing it in two years. There’s no other feeling.”

“This bunch is something special,” Caddo head coach Dustin McKay said. “I tell them all the time they should thank their blessings everyday that they get to hang out with each other. They’re just so tight. They’re the best of friends.”

“We’re really close together,” outfielder Jordyn Nichols said. “We’re like a family, we do everything together. It feels really good. It’s a really good feeling.”

Caddo has plenty to look forward to. With only one senior on the team, the Lady Bruins figure to be a force in Oklahoma City in future seasons.

