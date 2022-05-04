Texoma Local
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground on new Ardmore youth club

By Kemper Ball
Updated: 2 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation is set to begin construction on the tribes latest project to enrich the lives of their young members.

“Our mission here is to enhance the overall quality of the Chickasaw people and that’s where it starts, right here with our youth,” said Chickasaw Nation executive officer of youth services Colt Digby.

The youth club will serve children from ages four through 13 in in four different age groups.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby says it will stand apart from other similar youth centers.

“We offer similar services as the boys and girls club but but they’re patterned and customized based on the Chickasaw Nations history,” said Anoatubby.

One way they’ll do that is by enlisting the help of the tribes elder members.

“We have a mentorship program where we try and bring in some of our elders to help pass the heritage down to our kids and teach them what it use to be to where it is today,” said Digby.

The 14,500 square foot youth club will also offer language courses as well as life skill development programs and will include four classrooms, a commercial kitchen, dining room, and basketball court.

All of those programs and amenities are aimed at the goal of bettering the tribe for generations to come.

“Its really important to have a good start in life and receive the kind of things you need to grow and be nurtured,” said Anoatubby. “This facility gives you that opportunity.”

An exact date to begin construction has not been set yet but once the construction begins the project is anticipated to take between 12 and 18 months.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

