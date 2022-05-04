Texoma Local
Dunkin’ lawsuit: Woman suing on claims of severe burns after drive-thru coffee spill

A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit against Dunkin' over spilled coffee. (Source: KYW, D'AMATO LAW FIRM, CNN)
By Brandon Goldner
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DELRAN, N.J. (KYW) - A New Jersey woman is suing a major coffee chain after a morning coffee run left her with severe burns.

Samantha Picklo said she ordered three cups of coffee and a couple of wake-up wraps that morning. She pulled up past the drive-thru window, and a worker came outside with her coffee tray.

“As he tried to pass it to me, before I could even take it from him, I watched as the extra-large cup of coffee just fell forward,” Picklo said. “And then the other two fell right on me.”

Paramedics prepared to take Picklo to the hospital while a police officer interviewed store workers.

“I never felt such a pain in my life,” Picklo said.

She said she spent three days recovering in the Jefferson Burn Center.

Picklo’s attorney Paul D’Amato claims the lawsuit is the first of its kind in the nation because it focuses on the coffee cup tray and not just on the coffee’s temperature.

“All the industry has to do is have a holder that has higher sides and is more secure,” D’Amato said.

He says they’re also looking into who makes Dunkin’s coffee trays and adding them to the lawsuit.

“Her goal, as well as her husband’s goal, is to prevent this from happening to other people in the future,” D’Amato said.

The lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount of money for what Picklo said she went through after the quick coffee run led to months of challenges.

“There’s a constant pain, and I have PTSD almost,” Picklo said.

In the 1990s, a woman sued McDonald’s after she was severely burned by hot coffee. That woman received nearly $3 million.

