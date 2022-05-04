Hugo man arrested after altercation at tire shop leads to shooting

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Hugo Police said a man was driven near Main Tire and got into a verbal altercation with the property owner, which escalated after the property owner tried to comfort him and the man threw a pickaxe at him.

Hugo Police Lieutenant Billy Jenkins said the property owner, Roy Shawhart, 51, had walked outside the shop Saturday after Gene Taylor left his office enraged to see if he was alright because police said Shawhart didn’t understand why Taylor was angry.

“(Shawhart) goes to ask him if he’s alright, and after that (Taylor) proceeded to act like he was going to assault (Shawhart),” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said Shawhart ran back inside the store, hiding behind a vehicle that he was doing repairs on. That’s when, Jenkins said, Taylor threw an object “similar to a pickaxe” at Shawhart that hit one of the corners of a vehicle he was working on.

“In the heat of it (Shawhart) was able to lower the door of the shop and told (Taylor) that he needed to leave the property,” Jenkins said.

Later that evening, Jenkins said Shawhart was in his office when he heard a loud banging, kicking and a voice coming from outside that he knew was Taylor.

Jenkins said Shawhart grabbed his rifle and brought it with him to the door, before laying it to the side.

Taylor started walking towards the shop and Jenkins said Shawhart warned him “not to come any closer.”

“He said he warned him three times not to come any closer, and told him not to come in the shop,” Jenkins said.

But Taylor wasn’t listening and feeling threatened, Jenkins said, Shawhart fired a round from his rifle and hit Taylor in the abdomen.

The shots were fired around 12:25 am Sunday and a neighbor called 9-1-1.

Shawhart is currently in custody in the Choctaw County Jail for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Jenkins said Taylor is not currently facing any charges and is in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.