Know where to shelter before the storm hits, emergency management says

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Emergency managers recommend that you know where you can shelter and have a plan in place before severe weather hits.

Ardmore emergency management director Amber Wilson said Ardmore has one certified public shelter at the Plainview school gym, but most cities have stopped using storm shelters because too many people got hurt trying to get to the shelter.

“Most of the time, you’re not going to have enough leeway time to get to a shelter,” Wilson said. “if we can get you a warning 15, 20 minutes ahead, that’s doing good. And if you jump in your car and try to head across town, you could get caught in wind, hail, heavy rain and maybe even flying debris.”

Wilson said the best time to make a severe weather plan is long before the weather hits.

It’s usually safer to stay put-unless you’re in a mobile home.

“Mobile homes, trailers and things are the things that will get torn up, torn apart pretty easily,” Wilson said. “It’s not on a foundation, it’s not secure, so we just don’t want people to stay in those during severe weather.”

Wilson said they advise finding a friend nearby to shelter with.

“We try to tell everyone to visit with their neighbors,” Wilson said. “Somebody around them may have a storm shelter. And most people in this area will welcome anybody into their storm shelter.”

If you do have a storm shelter at home, Jason Woydziak with Ardmore Fire said registering it with the city will help the fire department-and rescue dog Stubby-know where to find you.

“We can come up to a neighborhood that’s been pretty wiped out and he’s going to assist us even better in finding those people that we didn’t know about,” Woydziak said.

Register your shelter here.

