Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Know where to shelter before the storm hits, emergency management says

Know where to shelter before the storm hits, emergency management says
Know where to shelter before the storm hits, emergency management says(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Emergency managers recommend that you know where you can shelter and have a plan in place before severe weather hits.

Ardmore emergency management director Amber Wilson said Ardmore has one certified public shelter at the Plainview school gym, but most cities have stopped using storm shelters because too many people got hurt trying to get to the shelter.

“Most of the time, you’re not going to have enough leeway time to get to a shelter,” Wilson said. “if we can get you a warning 15, 20 minutes ahead, that’s doing good. And if you jump in your car and try to head across town, you could get caught in wind, hail, heavy rain and maybe even flying debris.”

Wilson said the best time to make a severe weather plan is long before the weather hits.

It’s usually safer to stay put-unless you’re in a mobile home.

“Mobile homes, trailers and things are the things that will get torn up, torn apart pretty easily,” Wilson said. “It’s not on a foundation, it’s not secure, so we just don’t want people to stay in those during severe weather.”

Wilson said they advise finding a friend nearby to shelter with.

“We try to tell everyone to visit with their neighbors,” Wilson said. “Somebody around them may have a storm shelter. And most people in this area will welcome anybody into their storm shelter.”

If you do have a storm shelter at home, Jason Woydziak with Ardmore Fire said registering it with the city will help the fire department-and rescue dog Stubby-know where to find you.

“We can come up to a neighborhood that’s been pretty wiped out and he’s going to assist us even better in finding those people that we didn’t know about,” Woydziak said.

Register your shelter here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Texas teachers could have a new certification exam as long as SBOE takes no action in June
Continuing coverage: How edTPA becoming the new certification exam could affect future teachers
City and school elections are this Saturday in Texas, and one Denison city councilman will face...
Denison city councilman facing three challengers in city election
Hugo man arrested after verbal altercation at tire shop leads to pickaxe being thrown, shots...
Hugo man arrested after altercation at tire shop leads to shooting
Troopers recovered the body of Zachery Heil, 18, Wednesday in the Red River in Bryan County.
Body of missing swimmer recovered in Red River