Man arrested in Durant restaurant parking lot hit-and-run

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Durant Monday after allegedly hitting a person in a restaurant parking lot with his pickup and then fleeing the scene.

Durant police say they were called to the Salita’s Mexican Restaurant parking lot.

They say Ryan Keeler, 43, caused a disturbance in the bar and was asked to leave.

When a patron went out to get Keeler’s license plate number, Keeler got in his vehicle, ran the man over and fled the scene.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Keeler was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon causing injury and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

