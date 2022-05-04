Rollcall: Texas teachers could have a new certification exam

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new exam is headed to desks all over Texas, to see if upcoming teachers can make the grade to get their certification.

That means if you want to become a teacher, you have to pass a harder test.

edTPA, short for education Teacher Performance Assessment, is on its way to replacing the current multiple choice exam.

The Texas Education Agency hopes that means Texas teachers will be even tougher.

News 12 spoke with the director of instruction for Denison ISD, Shonda Cannon, who said this could make their search for the best and brightest a little easier.

“While it is rigorous it is relevant and I think that it will be a reliable measure of those teachers who are ready to be certified and ready to tackle the profession of teaching in the state of Texas,” Cannon said.

On Friday, the State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC) voted yes on a 8-1 vote for edTPA be the new certification exam for future teachers.

The current exam has been in place since 2002.

“We are gonna work with colleges, we are gonna work with our alternative education providers to make sure that if we have someone who wants to teach we are gonna do everything to get them certified,” Cannon said.

Aspiring teachers are required to submit a portfolio assessment of several essays, a lesson plan, a 15 minute video, and a reflection piece regarding student performance on an assessment.

EdTPA did a pilot run in 2019.

“It hasn’t taken off like they had hoped because of COVID, I mean COVID has impacted everything and this is just another example of a program or implementation that has been slowed because of COVID,” Cannon said.

As long as the State Board of Education takes no action in June, EdTPA will be fully implemented in the 2024-2025 school year.

“Dr. Scott has always said that we are only as good as the teachers who are in the classrooms so we want the best and the brightest teaching in Denison ISD,” Cannon said.

Texas Education Agency gave News 12 the following statement :

“Friday’s 8-1 vote supporting edTPA by the State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC) affirms Texas’s commitment to providing teacher candidates with strong, supportive preparation that ensures candidates have demonstrated the knowledge and skills necessary to improve the performance of the diverse student population of Texas. As long as the State Board of Education (SBOE) takes no action in June, edTPA will be adopted as the replacement to the current multiple-choice Pedagogy and Professional Responsibilities (PPR) certification exam, following the three-year implementation timeline in the proposed rule.”

The Texas Tribune said edTPA is nearly $200 more than the current Texas teacher’s licensing exam.

