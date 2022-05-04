Texoma Local
Turner wins class A state slow pitch championship

Turner-Lookeba Sickles Softball State Championship
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla (KXII) - The Turner Lady Falcons won the Class A state slow-pitch championship with a 7-4 win over Lookeba-Sickles.

Turner won three games in one day on their way to the first slow pitch title in school history. Turner beat Roff in the quarterfinals, then Whitesboro in the semifinals, before beating Lookeba-Sickles in the title game in Oklahoma City.

Adison Lee/Turner Sophomore

“It feels really good,” infielder Adison Lee said. “We’ve worked for this all season. You know it just feels really good to finally get it done. It’s been a long time since we’ve been state champions.”

“I’ve been in this business for about 25-years and it’s my first one,” Turner head coach Shane Hill said. “I’ve been runner-up about four times and I was tired of watching people celebrate on me.”

“We have two seniors and a whole lot of sophomores and freshman and we just got it done,” infielder Karlee Russell said. “It feels amazing, it’s a way to go out my senior year. Last game of softball ever, way to take it.”

