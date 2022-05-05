Ardmore engineers planning solution to city’s flooding problem

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As storms move through Texoma flooding could be on the way and Ardmore engineers are planning a project to move water off the city streets.

Flooding has been a real problem for Ardmore in the past and city engineer Josh Randell says that’s largely do to a lack of drain access on the roads.

“Historically most of our residential roadways have been without curb and gutter,” Randell said. “We call that open grated. So they’re open grated road ways, there’s no curb and gutter so they literally lack capacity.”

To help get a clearer picture of the cities drainage system a comprehensive drainage study will start soon.

But Randell already knows what the city needs: more curb and gutter.

“We’re starting to formulate these plans now,” Randell said. “I’m getting with my superintendent and we’re going to start mapping it out saying this is what we need to do.”

Randell says adding that will help to move rain water to creeks and rivers.

Some will be added on top of road projects already underway like the plan to widen Rockford Road, while other problem areas will get special attention.

“Right now we’re focusing on Drew to Myall and from C street to Isabel and that area right there has some of the biggest problems we have in the immediate city in the downtown area,” said Randell.

Randell says they hope to be started on this project within the next month.

But with the expected rain the best thing the city can do is make sure the existing drains are clear.

“Check your gutters around, check your swells, your flumes, anything that’s close to your home that conveys storm water, make sure its in good condition,” Randell said. “If its not feel free to call the city.”

