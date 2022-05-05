Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore engineers planning solution to city’s flooding problem

Ardmore city engineers are planning a project to help fix some of the cities flooding problems.
Ardmore city engineers are planning a project to help fix some of the cities flooding problems.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As storms move through Texoma flooding could be on the way and Ardmore engineers are planning a project to move water off the city streets.

Flooding has been a real problem for Ardmore in the past and city engineer Josh Randell says that’s largely do to a lack of drain access on the roads.

“Historically most of our residential roadways have been without curb and gutter,” Randell said. “We call that open grated. So they’re open grated road ways, there’s no curb and gutter so they literally lack capacity.”

To help get a clearer picture of the cities drainage system a comprehensive drainage study will start soon.

But Randell already knows what the city needs: more curb and gutter.

“We’re starting to formulate these plans now,” Randell said. “I’m getting with my superintendent and we’re going to start mapping it out saying this is what we need to do.”

Randell says adding that will help to move rain water to creeks and rivers.

Some will be added on top of road projects already underway like the plan to widen Rockford Road, while other problem areas will get special attention.

“Right now we’re focusing on Drew to Myall and from C street to Isabel and that area right there has some of the biggest problems we have in the immediate city in the downtown area,” said Randell.

Randell says they hope to be started on this project within the next month.

But with the expected rain the best thing the city can do is make sure the existing drains are clear.

“Check your gutters around, check your swells, your flumes, anything that’s close to your home that conveys storm water, make sure its in good condition,” Randell said. “If its not feel free to call the city.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Texas teachers could have a new certification exam as long as SBOE takes no action in June
Continuing coverage: How edTPA becoming the new certification exam could affect future teachers
City and school elections are this Saturday in Texas, and one Denison city councilman will face...
Denison city councilman facing three challengers in city election
Know where to shelter before the storm hits, emergency management says
Know where to shelter before the storm hits, emergency management says
Hugo man arrested after verbal altercation at tire shop leads to pickaxe being thrown, shots...
Hugo man arrested after altercation at tire shop leads to shooting