Continuing coverage: How edTPA becoming the new certification exam could affect future teachers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The state of Texas is facing a teacher shortage all while the state licensing board is considering a new certification exam that some say could cause more barriers in filling the position.

In News 12 continuing coverage of edTPA becoming the potential new certification exam, we spoke to a local professor on what she is doing to prepare her students for this change.

“And I’m gonna be really honest, our candidates are struggling even at a small private liberal arts school we talk to our students at the beginning of the year what certification costs are gonna look like, you should see the stress on their face,” said Education Department Chair Dr. Sandy Philipose said.

The Pedagogy and Professional Responsibilities exam is roughly $113, and with edTPA becoming the potential new certification exam, Dr. Philipose said this exam is nearly doubled that.

“I think giving programs options that let them choose how they can make sure their candidates are ready is better than a $300 exam during a teacher shortage,” Dr. Philipose said.

The PPR is a multiple-choice exam and the new exam being considered is more timely, something Dr. Philipose said it is another factor in preparing her students on the multiple factor exam.

“And so I worry about we are adding on top of these candidates trying to become teachers not only in cost but also time,” Dr. Philipose said.

Dr. Philipose said almost 50% of Texas teachers are coming through with alternative certification, meaning half the teachers are going into classrooms without completing the PPR or the edTPA.

“Right now my worry is that this is going to be a barrier to people becoming teachers when we are already seeing a crisis in that area and so I want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to yes get qualified teachers but to also get enough teachers to be in our schools,” Dr. Philipose said.

As long as the State Board of Education takes no action in June, edTPA will be fully implemented in the 2024-2025 school year.

But Dr. Philipose said this is something she would have to start preparing her students for in the next year.

“I really do believe that we have to have quality teachers out there I think I’m putting out a quality teacher do I think we can do better than a computerized multiple-choice test, yes, but should we give some leeway to the programs they’re coming out of, definitely yes, should we consider the cost that we are putting on our teacher candidates as they are going out, definitely yes,” Dr. Philipose said.

Dr. Philipose said she wants for people to contact your representative for the state board of education as she says there is still time to ask them to think of either delaying or changing what’s gonna happen.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.