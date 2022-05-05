Denison city councilman facing three challengers in city election

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - City and school elections are this Saturday in Texas, and one Denison city councilman will face three challengers.

Brian Hander is seeking his second term.

“We’ve got a couple of other projects in the works that are under development that I really just want to be here for to be able to help and continue on and have that hand in, and I like to see things through,” said Hander.

Hander said those projects would address water and sewer lines and road conditions as Denison grows.

“We can get our infrastructure where we need it to be, and we can help these developments pay for some of the infrastructures that we need that way our citizens that are currently here aren’t paying for new developments,” said Hander.

Candidate Gwen “Tiki” Braxton is also eager to solve infrastructure problems.

“The thing that I would tackle first is trying to be sure that we’re allocating the appropriate funds toward quality work to be done on street repairs throughout the city, not just in certain areas, but in all areas,” said Braxton.

More specifically, in downtown Denison, the street repairs blocking off business front doors is part of the reason why Kevin Arrington said he’s interested in running.

You may recognize that name from last year, when his gym was painted a shade of red and not approved as historic by the city, which he said also compelled him to run.

“I’m not just a citizen, I’m also a business owner, so I got a little more invested, a little more skin in the game,” said Arrington.

If elected, his first task in the office is property taxes.

“Eventually, we’re going to tax people out of their homes, so how do we stop that?” said Arrington. “Well, we combat that by trying to lower property taxes because we are getting this influx of new tax money in that’s going to go into the budget where we can lower our property taxes down to help even that back out.”

Candidate Al Gilberti, if elected, is eager to tackle something entirely different.

“I believe a shared housing program is needed, helping the people that are in Sherman and Denison, that are on fixed incomes, the homeless, the low income, etc, so they have a place to go,” said Gilberti.

Election day is Saturday from 7 am to 7 pm.

Robert Crawley has no opposition for the place four seat on city council.

And depending on what school district you’re in, expect to see some pretty big bonds, and two propostions dealing with property taxes.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.