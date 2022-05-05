Former Denison star TJ Taylor signs with Dallas TBL team

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - When it comes to the best basketball players in the history of Denison basketball, you have to mention TJ Taylor.

Certainly he is the best player to to suit up for the Jackets in this century. Leading the Jackets deep into the playoffs during the 2008, 2009, and 2010 seasons.

Now, Taylor is back on the basketball court. He last played competitively in 2015 for UNT in Denton. Recently, Taylor made the commitment to get back into top shape and make another run at a pro basketball career at the age of 30.

“It started off as me just trying to lose weight,” Taylor said. “Five turned to ten, ten turned to twenty and so on. I played in a competitive league. I still had it a little bit. I just wasn’t in good enough shape. I am going to go into this thing and give it one last shot and give it my all. Here we are now.”

Taylor signed a contract with *the* Dallas Skyline, a pro team in the TBL. He will play his first home game on May 22nd in Dallas, an opportunity he thought might never come around again.

“I have been trying out for years. The commissioner told me that I wasn’t in good enough shape. I wasn’t used to hearing that. I thought, dang, I went back to the drawing board. I still wasn’t good enough. I took a year and a half off. Then I decided to give it my all, one thousand percent, and I got it done.”

Taylor is grateful for this second chance. After losing 50 pounds and putting up countless shots, he is ready to take the court again and show everyone what he can do.

“I feel like a kid in a candy store. This is something that I have been working on my whole life. These opportunities don’t come around often, or ever again, so I just want to take advantage of it.”

Whether is was 2009, or now, Taylor certainly has a following in Denison. That’s something he realizes now more than ever. He wants to show that you can accomplish anything, no matter where you are in life.

“Never give up. It’s never too late to do anything you want to do.”

