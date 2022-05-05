Friends of Bennington man drowned in Red River say they tried calling for help.

WADE, Okla. (KXII) - The Bennington man who drowned in the Red River Sunday was one of seven friends out swimming when he went under.

Friends scrambled for a cellular service connection to call 9-1-1.

“He thought he could swim across and when he got to the center he yelled for help and none of us could help him,” said Summer Myers, 15, who was part of the group of friends hanging out by the river when Zachery Asher Heil, 18, went under in roughly ten feet of water.

Myers said they were roughly 100 feet away watching from the shore when they lost sight of Heil.

“We tried to help him,” Myers said. “They ran out and once we knew we couldn’t help him we were just thinking, hoping he’d get washed ashore.”

Myers said they tried their best to save him, losing service trying to call for help.

After about 30 minutes they were finally connected to a dispatcher but it was too late.

“I’m thinking he’s gone already, we’re all in shock and we’re all crying and we don’t know what to do,” Myers said.

Myers said they knew the current of the river was too strong to be swimming in the middle and they didn’t want Heil to got that far.

“It’s a hard time for us all right now, we lost a close friend,” Myers said.

Myers said Heil was a good friend, who would help anyone he could. She said they used to play basketball, baseball and hang out as a group together.

“When he went out there he was not trying to hurt himself and none of us dared him to do that,” Myers said. “We didn’t want him to go, we all knew the current was too strong.”

Rock Creek Public Schools, where Heil was a senior, has set up a fund for his funeral expenses. Myers said no one in the group had been drinking alcohol that day.

“He was just a great person all over, he was so sweet and he just knew how to make everyone smile,” Myers said.

