Heavy Rain, Isolated Damaging Storm Cores Through Thursday Morning

A significant severe weather threat continues overnight and through Thursday morning, and this includes the potential for an isolated tornado. The overnight pattern gradually shifts to one of damaging wind potential along with flash flooding. A Flood Watch continues for all of southern Oklahoma through noon Thursday. Beware of flooded roadways, turn around, and don’t drown!

A cold front passes around noon Thursday and the upper level component also shifts eastward, leaving us with decreasing cloud by afternoon.

We get sunny and hot days for Mother’s Day weekend, highs will be 90-plus beginning Saturday and into the middle of next week. It will be windy especially on Mother’s Day and Monday. The overall pattern becomes much quieter after Thursday morning.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Overnight: 90% Thunderstorms, some severe, flash flooding also possible

Thursday: 90% Showers/storms morning

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny, windy and hot

Sunday: Sunny, windy and hot

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.