How local businesses are impacted by Mother’s Day

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Mother’s Day is coming up fast and if you don’t have everything planned, you’re not alone.

Judy Holder, owner of Judy’s Flower Shoppe, is flooded with orders for Mother’s Day, “At the last minute, a lot of people order flowers… which we love to be able to take care of for them”.

However, if flowers aren’t mom’s thing, local businesses say you could always take a trip down to your local spa.

Bella Fontana, a salon and day spa, located in Denison, Texas has everything needed to pamper mom on her special day.

Paul Jordan, owner of Bella Fontana states, “we do hair, we do coloring, cuts, waxing, facials”.

Additionally, “we do massages of many different varieties” (Jordan).

But let’s not forget about the best part of any holiday, the food.

Owner Luiza Suleman of Sweetberries Cafe, says Mother’s Day is “one of our busiest days of the year… we get excited to see people come out with their moms and celebrate and have a great breakfast”.

Additionally, if you dine-in with Sweetberries Cafe, they hand out complementary roses to every mom that visits the cafe.

However, if your mother is no longer with you, “you can still remember them… if you want to take a single flower to the cemetery or wherever they might be” (Holder).

Judy Holder also mentions that she has customers that “buy for foster mothers and just special people in their lives”.

