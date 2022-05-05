Lake Texoma concert seeks to raise money for tornado victims

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - This weekend a Texoma music festival is raising money for the victims of the March tornados.

The concert will be at Willow Springs Marina right on the lake on Saturday, and all the proceeds benefit people who were impacted by the tornado.

Chris Witherspoon with Backstage Promotions said that’s just the Texoma way.

“I think anytime that there’s a disaster in the Texoma area, Texomans are really quick to unify and help those and help their neighbor in need. and this is just one more example of that. people coming together to help their neighbor.”

Witherspoon said Oklahoma city musician Bret James had the idea for a benefit festival.

“An idea of putting on a small music festival,” Witherspoon said. “And after making a couple of phone calls, it turned out to be a lot bigger festival than we originally planned.”

The headliner is Ty England. Other musicians include Arbuckle Xpress from Ardmore, Jason Meadows, and KXII’s Jen Phillips.

Witherspoon said they’ll have hamburgers and hot dogs.

“We are gonna allow people to bring their own ice chests,” Witherspoon said. “Parking’s free, we’re gonna be right here on the lake, it’s gonna be absolutely beautiful.”

Witherspoon said the Lake Texoma Association is working with chambers and the city council to distribute the money raised.

“They are distributing funds as they see fit or necessary,” Witherspoon said. “To those who need it most, those impacted the most by the tornados”

Doors open at 1 p.m. Witherspoon said attendees need to bring five dollars cash and be ready for a great evening of country music.

