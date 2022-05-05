Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Lake Texoma concert seeks to raise money for tornado victims

This weekend a Texoma music festival is raising money for the victims of the March tornados.
This weekend a Texoma music festival is raising money for the victims of the March tornados.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - This weekend a Texoma music festival is raising money for the victims of the March tornados.

The concert will be at Willow Springs Marina right on the lake on Saturday, and all the proceeds benefit people who were impacted by the tornado.

Chris Witherspoon with Backstage Promotions said that’s just the Texoma way.

“I think anytime that there’s a disaster in the Texoma area, Texomans are really quick to unify and help those and help their neighbor in need. and this is just one more example of that. people coming together to help their neighbor.”

Witherspoon said Oklahoma city musician Bret James had the idea for a benefit festival.

“An idea of putting on a small music festival,” Witherspoon said. “And after making a couple of phone calls, it turned out to be a lot bigger festival than we originally planned.”

The headliner is Ty England. Other musicians include Arbuckle Xpress from Ardmore, Jason Meadows, and KXII’s Jen Phillips.

Witherspoon said they’ll have hamburgers and hot dogs.

“We are gonna allow people to bring their own ice chests,” Witherspoon said. “Parking’s free, we’re gonna be right here on the lake, it’s gonna be absolutely beautiful.”

Witherspoon said the Lake Texoma Association is working with chambers and the city council to distribute the money raised.

“They are distributing funds as they see fit or necessary,” Witherspoon said. “To those who need it most, those impacted the most by the tornados”

Doors open at 1 p.m. Witherspoon said attendees need to bring five dollars cash and be ready for a great evening of country music.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Soon the Texas sun will break through the lingering rain clouds, welcoming spring, and some...
ERCOT bracing power plants for “unseasonably hot weather "
Mother’s Day is coming fast and if you don’t have everything planned, you’re not alone.
How local businesses are impacted by Mother’s Day
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
NTSB: Teenage driver in deadly crash had cannabis in system
Friends of Bennington man drowned in Red River say they tried calling for help.
Friends of Bennington man drowned in Red River say they tried calling for help