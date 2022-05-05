Texoma Local
NTSB: Teenage driver in deadly crash had cannabis in system

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) - A preliminary report says the teenage driver of a small car that collided with a large truck in Oklahoma had cannabis in her system, according to toxicology tests conducted after her death.

The driver and five passengers all died in the collision.

All six teens were students at Tishomingo High School.

A new preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the teen driver had been issued an intermediate driver’s license six months before the crash.

Under that license, she was only legally permitted to have one passenger from outside her household unless someone who was at least 21 years old was in the car.

