Silo prepare for state slow-pitch tournament

SILO, Okla (KXII) - The Silo Lady Rebels are looking for their first state championship in slow-pitch as they return to the state tournament.

For all of Silo’s great success in the fall, the Lady Rebels have never won the title in slow-pitch. That is something they are looking to change when they head to Oklahoma City on Monday.

“Winning a slow-pitch state title is something we have never done before,” outfielder Christina Clark said. “Our drive to go and do it this year is better than ever.”

“I feel good,” pitcher Lexi McDonald said. “As long as we do our roles, we will get the job done somehow, some way.”

“We haven’t played our best yet and I hope that’s the next three games,” head coach Mike Lawless said. “In order to win it our class, 4A is so competitive, we are going to have to play our best softball to win it.:”

