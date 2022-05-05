Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Silo prepare for state slow-pitch tournament

Silo prepares for state slow-pitch
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILO, Okla (KXII) - The Silo Lady Rebels are looking for their first state championship in slow-pitch as they return to the state tournament.

For all of Silo’s great success in the fall, the Lady Rebels have never won the title in slow-pitch. That is something they are looking to change when they head to Oklahoma City on Monday.

“Winning a slow-pitch state title is something we have never done before,” outfielder Christina Clark said. “Our drive to go and do it this year is better than ever.”

“I feel good,” pitcher Lexi McDonald said. “As long as we do our roles, we will get the job done somehow, some way.”

“We haven’t played our best yet and I hope that’s the next three games,” head coach Mike Lawless said. “In order to win it our class, 4A is so competitive, we are going to have to play our best softball to win it.:”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

TJ Taylor returns to pro basketball
Former Denison star TJ Taylor signs with Dallas TBL team
Caddo-Ripley Softball State Championship
Caddo completes the softball sweep with 2A slow-pitch championship
Turner-Lookeba Sickles Softball State Championship
Turner wins class A state slow pitch championship
Tushka-Morrison Softball State Semifinals
Tushka-Morrison Softball State Semifinals