From Spring Storms to Summer-Like Heat

An upper level wave is pushing dry air into Texoma a few miles above ground level while drier northwesterly winds are flowing in at the surface behind today’s cold frontal passage. So, the chance of rain is out of the forecast through the weekend. It should be a very comfortable start to your Friday with lows in the 50s, much drier air, and light breezes. Friday afternoon offers up sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s. Nice!

A pattern more typical of early July takes shape this weekend as an upper ridge builds aloft. Expect daily highs to reach 90 degrees or better beginning Saturday and lasting through much of next week. We’re talking 10 to 15 degrees above average each day, and close to record heat. We’ll also have gusty southerly winds kicking in beginning Saturday.

The bad news is that we did not get enough rain to end the drought, and the coming hot and windy weather will quickly dry the topsoil. So, please be aware that fire danger will be on rise by next week.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny, windy and hot

Sunday: Sunny, windy and hot

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, windy

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

