BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Bells High School student Tucker Aaron signed his letter of intent to join the rodeo team at Texas A&M Commerce.

”It has been a pretty long dream I’ve had,” Aaron said. “I’m excited to go out there and start. A lot of work, me and my dad roping every day. Just putting in the time to get to where I’m at.”

