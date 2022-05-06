Texoma Local
Durant Fire Marshal provides prescribed burn safety tips

By Mike Rogers
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - For farmers, ranchers and property owners across Texoma prescribed burns are a way of clearing property of fallen tree limbs, weeds and dead grass but there are precautions that need to be taken to make sure burns don’t get out of hand.

Durant Fire Marshal Wade Boyd said if you live within a city limit to contact your local 9-1-1 center before you burn to acquire a permit and always listen to the instructions of your respective fire departments.

“If you’re out in the county you give them your name and where you’re going to be and that you’re going to be burning so we don’t get any unnecessary call,” Boyd said.

Boyd said it’s best to check wind speeds on the day of your prescribed burns, because anything over 15 mph can lead to the fire spreading rapidly.

“You want to make sure you got the ground prepared around your pile, maybe disc it up and you’ll want a shovel and maybe a tractor with a blade,” Boyd said.

If you think a fire is getting out of hand, or before it reaches that point, Boyd said to give your local department a call.

Boyd said it’s best to cut your grass as short as possible because that will lead to a slower burn.

Burns will also be easier to control, Boyd said, with the recent rainfall Texoma has seen.

“The water adds moisture to the ground so the grass won’t burn as easily,” Boyd said.

Boyd said watching wind speeds is also a common curtesy to neighbors, to avoid smoke blowing onto their property.

“You want some winds to push the fire around but if the winds are 25 miles per hour you’re going to need the fire department to come help,” Boyd said.

