Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

ERCOT bracing power plants for “unseasonably hot weather "

Experts warn temperatures could put stress on power grid
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Soon the Texas sun will break through the lingering rain clouds, welcoming spring, and some higher than average temperatures for the Texas power grid.

“The demand is very closely tied to the weather because your air conditioner has to work much harder on a hot day than on a mild day,” said Dr. Peter Schulze.

Normally, some power generators go offline during the spring and work on maintenance because milder temperatures mean less energy usage.

“It would be better to have the plants down now than in the winter or in the middle of the summer,” said Dr. Schulze.

Instead, meteorologists expect temperatures to rise to the low 90s in Texoma this weekend, and some areas in Texas may even set record highs.

“Then this heatwave is forecasted, and there’s concern that there won’t be enough generation,” said Schulze.

And that means the power grid could face extra stress over the next few days.

“It’s a big concern for Texas people because the heat is just as bad as the cold in Texas,” said Marla Garcia, a Texas resident.

“The plants that can generate electricity on demand are particularly important, and if some of those are offline at the same time you predicted demand to reach the capacity there’s reason to be concerned,” said Schulze.

ERCOT released the two following statements to KXII:

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is anticipating unseasonably hot weather in the region Friday, May 6 through Monday, May 9 and may experience larger than normal demand for power.

ERCOT will deploy all the tools available to us to manage the grid reliably. ERCOT is coordinating closely with the Public Utility Commission, generation resource owners and transmission utilities to ensure they are prepared for the extreme heat. ERCOT has asked power plants across the region to postpone planned maintenance and to return from maintenance already in progress in order to serve Texans this weekend. At this time, ERCOT projects there will be sufficient generation to meet this high demand for electricity.”

-ERCOT Media Relations

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) continues to monitor the weather forecast in anticipation of potentially record-setting heat across the state. While expecting larger than normal demand, ERCOT projects there will be sufficient generation to meet demand for electricity at this time.

On Tuesday, May 3, ERCOT issued an Advanced Action Notice (AAN) asking power plant owners and generators to postpone planned maintenance and to return from maintenance already in progress in order to serve Texans. An AAN has also been issued for the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11.

“Generators and transmission owners have worked with us to reschedule maintenance outages.  Those changes, along with a slight drop in temperatures, have given us sufficient reserves for this weekend.,” said ERCOT Vice President Woody Rickerson. “With potentially record setting hot weather next week, we will continue to monitor conditions and work with generators and transmission owners to schedule needed maintenance outages and reliably operate the grid.”

ERCOT will continue to deploy all available tools to manage the grid reliably and coordinate closely with the Public Utility Commission, generation resource owners and transmission utilities to ensure they are also prepared.”

-ERCOT Media Relations

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Mother’s Day is coming fast and if you don’t have everything planned, you’re not alone.
How local businesses are impacted by Mother’s Day
This weekend a Texoma music festival is raising money for the victims of the March tornados.
Lake Texoma concert seeks to raise money for tornado victims
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
NTSB: Teenage driver in deadly crash had cannabis in system
Friends of Bennington man drowned in Red River say they tried calling for help.
Friends of Bennington man drowned in Red River say they tried calling for help