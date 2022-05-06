ERCOT bracing power plants for “unseasonably hot weather "

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Soon the Texas sun will break through the lingering rain clouds, welcoming spring, and some higher than average temperatures for the Texas power grid.

“The demand is very closely tied to the weather because your air conditioner has to work much harder on a hot day than on a mild day,” said Dr. Peter Schulze.

Normally, some power generators go offline during the spring and work on maintenance because milder temperatures mean less energy usage.

“It would be better to have the plants down now than in the winter or in the middle of the summer,” said Dr. Schulze.

Instead, meteorologists expect temperatures to rise to the low 90s in Texoma this weekend, and some areas in Texas may even set record highs.

“Then this heatwave is forecasted, and there’s concern that there won’t be enough generation,” said Schulze.

And that means the power grid could face extra stress over the next few days.

“It’s a big concern for Texas people because the heat is just as bad as the cold in Texas,” said Marla Garcia, a Texas resident.

“The plants that can generate electricity on demand are particularly important, and if some of those are offline at the same time you predicted demand to reach the capacity there’s reason to be concerned,” said Schulze.

ERCOT released the two following statements to KXII:

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is anticipating unseasonably hot weather in the region Friday, May 6 through Monday, May 9 and may experience larger than normal demand for power.

ERCOT will deploy all the tools available to us to manage the grid reliably. ERCOT is coordinating closely with the Public Utility Commission, generation resource owners and transmission utilities to ensure they are prepared for the extreme heat. ERCOT has asked power plants across the region to postpone planned maintenance and to return from maintenance already in progress in order to serve Texans this weekend. At this time, ERCOT projects there will be sufficient generation to meet this high demand for electricity.”

-ERCOT Media Relations

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) continues to monitor the weather forecast in anticipation of potentially record-setting heat across the state. While expecting larger than normal demand, ERCOT projects there will be sufficient generation to meet demand for electricity at this time.

On Tuesday, May 3, ERCOT issued an Advanced Action Notice (AAN) asking power plant owners and generators to postpone planned maintenance and to return from maintenance already in progress in order to serve Texans. An AAN has also been issued for the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11.

“Generators and transmission owners have worked with us to reschedule maintenance outages. Those changes, along with a slight drop in temperatures, have given us sufficient reserves for this weekend.,” said ERCOT Vice President Woody Rickerson. “With potentially record setting hot weather next week, we will continue to monitor conditions and work with generators and transmission owners to schedule needed maintenance outages and reliably operate the grid.”

ERCOT will continue to deploy all available tools to manage the grid reliably and coordinate closely with the Public Utility Commission, generation resource owners and transmission utilities to ensure they are also prepared.”

-ERCOT Media Relations

