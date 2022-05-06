Texoma Local
Parent’s can opt their child out of the STAAR exams

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TEXAS (KXII) -Texas students are reaching for the STAARs.

The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exams (STAAR) are currently being administered for grades three through twelve.

Administrators say it’s a way to monitor the progress of students and hold schools accountable.

Parents, did you know you could opt your child out of taking the STAAR exam(s)?

Steve Goodman, Assistant Superintendent of Tom Bean Independent School District, says it’s not often to see parents and students choose this option.

However, “many of our parents have concerns with the state assessment… and are greatly concerned about the system we have in place” (Goodman).

While Texas schools do not have control over administering the state assessments or not, administrators highly suggest for students to proceed with the exams.

“The school district under accountability has to have 95% of our students take the state assessment. If we fall below that percentage point, then we can receive some repercussions under federal accountability " (Goodman).

This means that federal funding could be affected.

The students who chose not to take the exams will receive 30 hours of remedial tutoring for each academic subject not taken.

However, student’s who do take the exams, yet do not pass the subject examination; will also be required to take the 30 hours of remedial education.

Final results should be posted in early June.

