Plainview prepares for state slow-pitch tournament

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Plainview Lady Indians are headed to the state slow pitch tournament.

Plainview is looking for their first ever title. They have a lot of talented veteran players that have led them to this point. Now, they are just three wins away from that first championship.

”We had a great fast pitch season and we’re kind of just carry that momentum over.” head coach Brandon Ybarra said. “Defense has been good here lately but if we can score a lot of runs here early and put pressure on other teams, that will give us a good shot to go win it all.”

”Our mindset is just take it game by game and just keep winning all day and try and make it to the state championship,” senior Riley Grant said.

”We’re definitely going to have to score every inning,” senior Brinkley Campbell said. “(We can’t) leave any zeros up on the board and get as many runs as possible.”

