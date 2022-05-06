Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Whitesboro holds double signing for basketball, track standouts

Whitesboro's Naglestad, Flores sign LOI's
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Two Whitesboro Bearcat standouts signed their letters of intent.

Torran Naglestad will be taking his talents to Wayland Baptist to join the basketball program. He has been a multi-sport athlete at Whitesboro.

“I’m really excited,” Naglestad said. “It’s been a dream since I was little, to go play basketball in college. So that’s finally happening, just really excited. Just thankful for the people that helped me get here.”

Jesus Flores will run cross country and track for NCTC. He helped lead Whitesboro to the state championship in cross country last fall.

“It feels great,” Flores said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for four years now. I’ve never thought about, I never saw myself running at the next level but here I am.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Plainview prepares for state slow-pitch
Plainview prepares for state slow-pitch tournament
Bells' Tucker Aaron signs with TAMC rodeo
Bells standout Tucker Aaron signs with TAMC Rodeo
Plainview prepares for state slow-pitch
Plainview prepares for state slow-pitch
TJ Taylor returns to pro basketball
Former Denison star TJ Taylor signs with Dallas TBL team