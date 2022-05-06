Whitesboro holds double signing for basketball, track standouts

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Two Whitesboro Bearcat standouts signed their letters of intent.

Torran Naglestad will be taking his talents to Wayland Baptist to join the basketball program. He has been a multi-sport athlete at Whitesboro.

“I’m really excited,” Naglestad said. “It’s been a dream since I was little, to go play basketball in college. So that’s finally happening, just really excited. Just thankful for the people that helped me get here.”

Jesus Flores will run cross country and track for NCTC. He helped lead Whitesboro to the state championship in cross country last fall.

“It feels great,” Flores said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for four years now. I’ve never thought about, I never saw myself running at the next level but here I am.”

