Calendar Says “May”, Weather Says “July”

Near-record in the mix for Mother’s Day
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A pattern representative of July more than May will rule our weather for a while as we see an upper ridge developing over the southern Plains (that’s us!) with low pressure systems on both coasts. This means that the stormy weather we’ve seen for the past two months is over for a while as the unsettled pattern shifts to the lows along the east and west coasts. The upper ridge also means increasing heat, with highs 90-plus expected every day from Sunday through all of next week. No rain is indicated on our 7-Day forecast.

Meanwhile, surface low pressure strengthens over Colorado and this will make for daily doses of gusty southerly winds. Top speeds will be Sunday-Monday at around 35 mph. The unseasonably hot weather coupled with the wind means fire danger will return, so please avoid outdoor burning when it’s windy.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and hot

Sunday: Sunny, windy and hot

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Thursday: Sunny, breezy

Friday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

