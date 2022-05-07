Oklahoma removes requirement to pass OGET for future teachers

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 3658 into effect that removes one of the testing requirements for Oklahoma teachers.

Future candidates no longer have to pass the general education portion of the competency examination if they have a bachelor’s degree from an institution whose accreditation is recognized by Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Oklahoma law makers said this bill is a way to remove the financial barrier of having to pay for another test.

Just like the Lone Star state, Oklahoma is facing a teacher shortage problem.\

Hugo Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Earl Dalke, thinks this could be a good thing to help the teacher shortage his state is facing.

“I think that is is important for teachers have a general knowledge of all education subjects but removal of this particular test will definitely expedite the ability for teachers to be able to obtain their certification and with our teacher shortage that is going on in Oklahoma and I think even more specifically in Southeastern Oklahoma this is a plus for education,” Dr. Dalke said.

Candidates will still have to take the Oklahoma subject area tests as part of their examination.

