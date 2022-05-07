Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texoma Music Festival raises money for tornado victims

Jason Meadows plays at the Willow Springs Marina for the Texoma Music Festival benefiting...
Jason Meadows plays at the Willow Springs Marina for the Texoma Music Festival benefiting victims of the March tornado.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over gathered near Lake Texoma on Saturday to hear live music and raise money for the victims of the march tornado in southern Oklahoma.

Its been about a month and a half since the march tornado that left communities across Marshall County devastated and support for those victims hasn’t slowed down in that time with the latest display coming on Saturday at the Willow Springs marina.

The tornado came through towns like Kingston on March 21 and two days later Chris Witherspoon with Backstage promotions held the first meeting to plan the Texoma music festival.

“A lot of people thought we were crazy for trying to put this together in 6 weeks,” said Witherspoon. “But anytime Texoma has a disaster Texoman’s are just so quick to unite and help each other that we thought it was possible to put it together in such a short amount of time.” (Chris)

6 weeks of working, planning, and coordinating came together on Saturday at the Texoma Music Festival.

“Eight straight hours of live music, 7 duo acoustic sets 6 full bands taking the main stage this evening,” said Witherspoon.

Musicians including Jason Meadows and Ty England were just a couple of the many performers and crew members who donated their time and talent to help raise money for those affected by the recent tornado.

The festival attracted people from all over the area who wanted to enjoy the music and show support for their neighbors.

“We have people from Durant and I’m sure there’s people driving from all over,” said festival attendee Kendall Cordell. “I think it just shows unity between the lake Texoma area.”

The event charged $5 for entry and $25 to bring in a cooler.

Those charges alongside support from sponsors resulted in thousands of dollars being raised for tornado victims.

“Its just a blessing and it goes back to Texoman’s helping out Texoman’s in their time of need,” said Witherspoon. “So I’m blessed to live in this community and be a part of it and help out as much as I can.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

“People just don’t go out and vote for these local things and it’s sad”.
Voter turnout out for May 7 election
Oklahoma removes one of the testing requirements for future teachers.
Oklahoma removes requirement to pass OGET for future teachers
Parents, did you know you could opt your child out of taking the STAAR?
Parent’s can opt their child out of the STAAR exams
Durant Fire Marshal provides prescribed burn safety tips.
Durant Fire Marshal provides prescribed burn safety tips