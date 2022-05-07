Texoma Music Festival raises money for tornado victims

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over gathered near Lake Texoma on Saturday to hear live music and raise money for the victims of the march tornado in southern Oklahoma.

Its been about a month and a half since the march tornado that left communities across Marshall County devastated and support for those victims hasn’t slowed down in that time with the latest display coming on Saturday at the Willow Springs marina.

The tornado came through towns like Kingston on March 21 and two days later Chris Witherspoon with Backstage promotions held the first meeting to plan the Texoma music festival.

“A lot of people thought we were crazy for trying to put this together in 6 weeks,” said Witherspoon. “But anytime Texoma has a disaster Texoman’s are just so quick to unite and help each other that we thought it was possible to put it together in such a short amount of time.” (Chris)

6 weeks of working, planning, and coordinating came together on Saturday at the Texoma Music Festival.

“Eight straight hours of live music, 7 duo acoustic sets 6 full bands taking the main stage this evening,” said Witherspoon.

Musicians including Jason Meadows and Ty England were just a couple of the many performers and crew members who donated their time and talent to help raise money for those affected by the recent tornado.

The festival attracted people from all over the area who wanted to enjoy the music and show support for their neighbors.

“We have people from Durant and I’m sure there’s people driving from all over,” said festival attendee Kendall Cordell. “I think it just shows unity between the lake Texoma area.”

The event charged $5 for entry and $25 to bring in a cooler.

Those charges alongside support from sponsors resulted in thousands of dollars being raised for tornado victims.

“Its just a blessing and it goes back to Texoman’s helping out Texoman’s in their time of need,” said Witherspoon. “So I’m blessed to live in this community and be a part of it and help out as much as I can.”

