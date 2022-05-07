Texoma Local
Voter turnout out for May 7 election

“People just don’t go out and vote for these local things and it’s sad”.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Grayson County, Texas (KXII) -“Our voices do make a difference”, says Sherman resident, Sheryl Inman.

May 7 marks the Texas uniform elections and voters are headed out to the polls to vote on two constitutional amendments and many local races.

Local, Jennifer Laing states, “we are at a time of great change in our city, our state, our country, and it has to start local”.

Business owner, Naif Risk, also adds, “people just don’t go out and vote for these local things and it’s sad”.

And in regards to voter turnout, “no telling how low it will be” (Risk).

Presidential elections historically have higher voter turnout. Yet, many locals emphasize how important it is to vote on the local scale.

“You don’t start [at] the presidency and come down, you start at the bottom and go up and make sure you have the right people representing you and your values” (Inman).

Voters say property taxes are what brought them to the polls on Saturday.

“I mean that was a part of the whole revolution when we split off with Britain… was taxation without representation… we have to stand up for ourselves” (Laing).

School district bonds are also on the ballot and will differ from city to city.

“School board is so important nowadays, with what’s going on in our school system” (Risk).

The next statewide election is May 24 for the primary runoffs.

