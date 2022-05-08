Five people injured in Pontotoc County crash

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Five people were injured after a crash in Pontotoc County Friday afternoon.

it happened around 6:00 Friday evening on State Highway 3 near Ada.

Troopers said a 2017 Nissan Altima was heading west on the highway when it crossed the center line and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the Altima, 20-year-old Cameron Burns, of Ada was taken to the hospital and later released.

Two other passengers who were minors were also injured in the crash with one flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition.

Another passenger, 19-year-old Christopher McCrea was also taken to Mercy of Ada Hospital and admitted in stable condition.

the driver of the other vehicle 24-year-old Anthony Basden, of Tupelo, was treated and released from the hospital.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

