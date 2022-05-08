Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Five people injured in Pontotoc County crash

Five people were injured after a crash in Pontotoc County Friday afternoon.
Five people were injured after a crash in Pontotoc County Friday afternoon.(Allison Baker)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Five people were injured after a crash in Pontotoc County Friday afternoon.

it happened around 6:00 Friday evening on State Highway 3 near Ada.

Troopers said a 2017 Nissan Altima was heading west on the highway when it crossed the center line and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the Altima, 20-year-old Cameron Burns, of Ada was taken to the hospital and later released.

Two other passengers who were minors were also injured in the crash with one flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition.

Another passenger, 19-year-old Christopher McCrea was also taken to Mercy of Ada Hospital and admitted in stable condition.

the driver of the other vehicle 24-year-old Anthony Basden, of Tupelo, was treated and released from the hospital.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.
Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Jason Meadows plays at the Willow Springs Marina for the Texoma Music Festival benefiting...
Texoma Music Festival raises money for tornado victims
Texas residents at the polls Saturday said local elections are crucial to the community.
Voter turnout out for May 7 election
Texoma Music Festival raises money for tornado victims
Voter turnout out for May 7 election