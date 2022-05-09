Ardmore working to increase city housing

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Up in Ardmore the city has been growing. Businesses create jobs and those workers need a place to live.

Ardmore City Manager Kevin Boatright said it’s clear the city is growing as more large businesses are moving in.

Skydweller, an aerospace company, and an energy company called Woodside each expect to bring about a hundred jobs to the area in the next few years. And earlier this year the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce launched a plan they hope will increase the labor force in the city.

But those workers need a place to live.

“Housing right now, there’s a great need of it here. We have somewhat frequent calls to city hall about people that are relocating here, either for family or it could be for jobs. and they’re expressing how difficult it is for them to find place to live,” said Boatright.

It’s not a problem unique to Ardmore either. In a March interview, an economist from Redfin told CBS that not enough homes were built in the last decade. So now it’s jacking up the price of home sales and rental properties.

Good news for those looking: Ardmore investors are working to fix the problem.

“There’s a lot of new construction going on. We have a new apartment complex that’s being built right now over on Highway 142 and Washington, and then on the southwest part of town, we have a brand new subdivision being built. I went out there the other day, I think construction right now there are 28 homes,” said Boatright.

Boatright said the final count will be about 90 new homes in that subdivision.

“The new apartment complex, the new subdivision is greatly needed in our community. I think there is need for more,” said Boatright.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.