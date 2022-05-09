Bonham ISD proposed school bond lands as tie on election day

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Results are still trickling in from this Saturday’s city and school elections.

In Bonham, all eyes are on the school bond that landed with 593 votes for passing it and 593 votes against it.

“Usually, there’s a pretty good margin whichever way it goes, there’s a pretty good margin,” said Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar

Saturday’s election for Bonham ISD’s proposed school bond was unlike almost any other when the polls closed at 7 pm, and the results showed a tie.

“This was a shock for everybody,” said Biggar.

The proposed bond is 53.6 million dollars.

The school district said they want to use the money to renovate L.H. Rather Junior High, Finley-Oates, and Bailey Inglish elementary.

The district said what people in Bonham are paying right now for interest on previous bonds would go toward this new bond, so there wouldn’t be an increase to their bottom line.

“Especially in this race, it’s such a huge impact,” said Biggar. “To think that you decided not to go vote that day.”

Mail-in ballots have until Monday at 5 pm to arrive.

And because of the recent changes to voter registration forms from a new Texas law, voters have until Friday at 5 pm to correct any errors they made while filling it out.

“It just puts everybody in a tense moment where we’ve got a big long pregnant pause until Friday at 5 pm.”

On Monday, only one voter corrected their ballot.

The bond needs a majority vote to pass.

So that one person could be the deciding factor if their correction is approved.

“Every vote really does count,” said Biggar. “Especially when you have so few people show up, they have a really loud voice.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.