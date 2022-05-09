CJ’s Coffee serves 1 millionth cup of coffee

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - CJ’s Coffee in served their 1 millionth cup of coffee Monday afternoon at their Main Street Denison location, earning one customer bragging rights and free coffee for a year.

“We have went from a very small café that only sat 18 people and employed five, to being able to sit 50 people because of the people that support us,” said Nancy Gentry, who has owned CJ’s Coffee for 12 years.

Gentry said through the pandemic people were still coming through the drive-thru at CJ’s and tipping their staff and it helped keep them afloat to see 1 million cups of coffee sold a few years later.

“It’s the genuine aspect that we care about the people who come in here, we’re living lives with them daily,” Gentry said.

It was Marla Denton’s mocha prep that took the cake for the 1 millionth cup of coffee sold.

“You never come in and they’re having a bad day,” Denton said. “They’re always nice and friendly and quick service is great.”

For Denton, the honor meant more than just a cup of coffee.

“I was having some financial difficulties and that made me kind of cry a little bit because it was just so exciting,” Denton said. “I needed that help right now.”

