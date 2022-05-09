Denison police search for catalytic converter thief

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are searching for a man accused of cutting off and stealing a catalytic convertor from a vehicle at a car dealership.

Officers said it happened on Wednesday at around 6:45 a.m. at the Carter Motor Co. on Woodlawn Blvd.

Police said security video from the shop shows a man arriving in a black SUV, cut the catalytic converter off of a vehicle on the lot and leave.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect or incident you can contact Detective Mackay at (903)465-2422 ext.2321 or smackay@cityofdenison.com

