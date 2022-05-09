Texoma Local
Denison police search for catalytic converter thief

Denison Police are searching for a man accused of cutting off and stealing a catalytic...
Denison Police are searching for a man accused of cutting off and stealing a catalytic convertor from a vehicle at a car dealership.(Denison Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are searching for a man accused of cutting off and stealing a catalytic convertor from a vehicle at a car dealership.

Officers said it happened on Wednesday at around 6:45 a.m. at the Carter Motor Co. on Woodlawn Blvd.

Police said security video from the shop shows a man arriving in a black SUV, cut the catalytic converter off of a vehicle on the lot and leave.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect or incident you can contact Detective Mackay at (903)465-2422 ext.2321 or smackay@cityofdenison.com

SUSPECT SEARCH 🚨 On May 4th at around 6:45 in the morning, security video from Carter Motor Co. off of Woodlawn Blvd....

Posted by Denison Texas Police Department on Monday, May 9, 2022

