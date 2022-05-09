Durant man survives motorcycle crash, now advocates biker safety

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant motorcyclist hit last Thursday now lives to share his story and advocate for biker safety. There is a graphic video shown of his crash so viewer discretion is advised.

“It’s every time you get on your bike, you’re more cautious of other people than you are enjoying your ride,” said Daniel Babb of Durant.

Babb has been riding his motorcycle for several years, and said like most riders, has always feared getting into a crash.

He was riding Thursday on N 1st Avenue in Durant. Surveillance shows a vehicle pull out in front of him from a parking lot, causing him to fly off his bike, hitting his head.

“The only thing I do remember is just a white van in front of me and not stopping in time. And then I just don’t remember anything else and I woke up in a helicopter in the sky,” said Babb.

He was flown to Plano with life-threatening head injuries, but walked away with a broken toe, a severe concussion and a bruised brain. He said he’s lucky to be alive.

“Thank you to Stacie Lyday and Michael Lyday for getting there first and just holding me still,” said Babb.

Safety starts with bikers and ends with drivers behind the wheel. Besides looking both ways, he said to mind your blind spots and potential biker blind spots because they may not see you.

“If you’re in a parking lot like for my instance I was probably thinking she was just another parked car and I wasn’t expecting her to pull out,” said Babb.

Babb said regardless of laws, all riders should consider protective gear from head to toe. Oklahoma requires riders and passengers only under the age of 18 to wear a helmet. Likewise Texas requires that of anyone under the age of 21.

“I got some road rash on my head and a big ole scar on my head that all could’ve been prevented by wearing a helmet,” said Babb.

The CDC said helmets are 37 percent effective in preventing motorcycle related death and 67 percent effective in preventing brain injuries. Something Babb said is a small price to pay.

“Your family would rather have you sweating in a helmet than sweating on top of a helicopter you know almost dead,” said Babb.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.