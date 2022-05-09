Texoma Local
Governor Stitt signs bill to significantly expand rural broadband connectivity

Governor Kevin Stitt signed HB 3363 on Friday, which he said will deliver high-speed internet...
Governor Kevin Stitt signed HB 3363 on Friday, which he said will deliver high-speed internet access to 95% of Oklahomans by 2027.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt signed HB 3363 on Friday, which he said will deliver high-speed internet access to 95% of Oklahomans by 2027.

“This is a great day for all my friends in rural Oklahoma,” said Gov. Stitt. “Digital transformation has been a priority of mine since the day I took office, and I am so proud to be delivering expanded broadband infrastructure to all corners of Oklahoma. High-speed internet access is critical to making Oklahoma a Top Ten state and will make a generational impact.”

HB 3363 takes immediate effect and creates the Oklahoma Broadband Office, which will be fully funded with federal dollars and wind down when the project is complete.

Gov. Stitt has tasked Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Secretary of Digital Transformation Steven Harpe with overseeing the state’s broadband expansion efforts. Harpe has extensive career experience in multiple information technology and operational roles.

