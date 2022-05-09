Man arrested after exposing himself in Ardmore parking lot

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after police said he exposed himself in a public parking lot in Ardmore, not once but twice.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Celestino Monterrey-Aniceto exposed himself in a public parking lot on 1203 N. Commerce on Wednesday, but it was not Aniceto’s first offense.

Court documents show that Monterrey-Aniceto is accused of doing the same thing in a different parking lot in the same area back in April.

Monterrey-Aniceto was charged with indecent exposure. His bond is set to $15,000.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.