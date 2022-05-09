Man arrested after exposing himself in Ardmore parking lot
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after police said he exposed himself in a public parking lot in Ardmore, not once but twice.
According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Celestino Monterrey-Aniceto exposed himself in a public parking lot on 1203 N. Commerce on Wednesday, but it was not Aniceto’s first offense.
Court documents show that Monterrey-Aniceto is accused of doing the same thing in a different parking lot in the same area back in April.
Monterrey-Aniceto was charged with indecent exposure. His bond is set to $15,000.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.