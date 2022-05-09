One arrested in Love Co. after stabbing a man

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested in Love County for stabbing a man.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 32-year-old Malcolm Jackson cut and stabbed Lee Vante Wright several times on May 2, 2022.

Jackson is charged with assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Jackson is in the Love County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

