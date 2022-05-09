One flown to hospital after crash with rock hauler in Atoka County

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to the hospital after a crash involving a rock hauler in Atoka County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Friday at midnight near E. Crusher Rd.

Troopers said 43-year-old Drew Dennis, of Wapanucka, was driving the truck when it crashed.

Dennis was flown to the OU Medical Center with multiple injuries.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.