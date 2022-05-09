One person injured and another missing after McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla.(KXII) -One person was injured and another missing after a crash in McCurtain county.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 11 Saturday evening on Oklahoma State Highway 3 near Wright City.

Troopers said a car was heading west on Highway 3, when it failed to make a curve and drifted off the road, hitting a road sign, rolling, then crashing into a tree.

Passenger, 57-year-old Rita Ann of Wright City told troopers there was a man driving, but no one else was on the scene.

She was flown to St Michael in Texarkana, Texas, and admitted in critical condition with internal and head injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

