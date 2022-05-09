GARVIN COUNTY, Okla.(KXII) -One person is dead after a fatal crash in Garvin County.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 2 Saturday afternoon on Oklahoma State Highway 74 near Elmore City.

Troopers said a car was heading southbound on Highway 74 when it drifted off the road and caught on fire.

The driver of the vehicle, an unknown female was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.