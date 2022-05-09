Texoma Local
Roff wins Class B state baseball title for 4th consecutive time

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla (KXII) - Winning state never gets old, as the Roff Tigers win the state baseball championship for the fourth straight time.

Roff beat Fort Cobb-Broxton, 9-3 in the Class B championship game on Monday. They have won the spring title four times in the past five years, with the tournament being cancelled in 2020. Roff also won the fall baseball championship this season, along with fall titles in 2020 and 2018.

The Tigers are quickly building a dynasty at state, now with 13 total championships in baseball and fall baseball.

“That was the first time we’ve been behind in the playoffs,” head coach Danny Baldridge said. “I was anxious to see how they would regroup and comeback. I never doubted them They are winners.”

“We had good confidence,” outfielder Kagan Huneycutt said. “We have faced these guys before. We knew what they were going to throw. We got up there and battled. The pitcher settled down and got comfortable.”

“Everybody knows us and knows how good we are,” pitcher Tallen Bagwell said. " We compete so it feels good.”

